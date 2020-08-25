North-east police praised as public confidence grows

Police officers in the north-east have been praised after a study showed confidence in the force has hit an all-time high.

New figures show the number of crimes in the three-month period fell to 4,937 – down from 5,392 in the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, the crime detection rate rose to more than 65%, up from 61% last year.

In its quarterly Performance Report, Police Scotland also revealed public confidence in the force rose by 20%.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr, the party’s shadow justice secretary, paid tribute to the officers who have been on the front line during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Our fantastic police officers in the north-east have continued to tackle the fight against crime despite big hurdles during the pandemic and it’s great to see the rise in public confidence.

“The police have been at the forefront of the Covid response and they have jeopardised their own safety in the process to protect communities across the region.

“In the north-east, police have been spat at and coughed on during incidents highlighting the risks that have been posed to them during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“These figures show the public’s appreciation for the hard work officers continue to put in, sacrificing their own health and wellbeing for others.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles added officers had “put their lives at risk” to protect the public despite issues with protective equipment and testing.

North-east divisional commander Chief Superintendent George Macdonald said: “Once again, I would like to take this chance to thank the public for your support over the past few months and assure you that we are committed to building on the increased public confidence in policing.

“Police officers, staff and special constables have worked tirelessly throughout the ongoing health pandemic to help the people of Scotland who, in turn, have shown us overwhelming support.

“The first three months of 2020-21 were an unprecedented time for us all, therefore care must be taken to avoid assumptions around crime trends.

“While decreases in violent and acquisitive crime, as well as a reduction in road casualties, are all to be welcomed, this report covers a relatively short period of an extraordinary time and we must be pragmatic in our response to the current changes in certain groups.”

A rise in the number of reports of anti-social behaviour, which rose to 10,249 compared to 6,237 the same period last year, has been attributed to calls about suspected breaches of coronavirus rules.

And a significant rise in fraud – from 169 incidents last year to 381 in 2020 – was branded “unsurprising”.

During the coronavirus pandemic we have seen fraudsters adapt well-known scamming techniques to take advantage of people’s fears”

Chief Superintendent Macdonald

Chief Superintendent Macdonald added: “Context must also be applied to the significant rise in anti-social behaviour incidents reported, of which the majority were linked to calls from the public over suspected breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

“A significant rise in frauds was also recorded during the period in comparison to the same period last year which is completely unacceptable albeit sadly unsurprising.

“During the coronavirus pandemic we have seen fraudsters adapt well-known scamming techniques to take advantage of people’s fears, therefore we will continue to issue warnings in relation to scams alongside our partners and other organisations, and ask the public to remain vigilant of such activity.”

Chief Superintendent Macdonald said: “Certain aspects and demands on policing may have changed over the past few months, however the priorities of North East Division have certainly not.

“Our officers, staff and special constables will continue to help keep our communities safe, protect the most vulnerable people and play our part in supporting communities through this challenging time.”