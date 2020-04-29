North-east police praise north-east residents for social distancing

Police have thanked north-east residents, for adhering to government advice on social distancing, during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chief Inspector Rob Sturton, Area Commander for north Aberdeenshire, said the efforts of residents will help to ease pressure on the NHS and protect the most vulnerable.

Photos released by north-east police division, show officers patrolling empty streets during lockdown.

He said: “At this time of year our towns and villages in north Aberdeenshire would be busy with both residents and visitors but clearly, as you can see from these recently captured images, people are adhering to the guidance to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

North-east police have urged the public to continue to practice physical distancing, and to not grow complacent as lockdown carries on.

He added: “We continue to engage with the public, explaining the guidance to them and encouraging them to comply.

“We are really grateful that on the vast majority of occasions people are listening and we appreciate their patience and understanding.

“Please stick with it, your support and co-operation is vitally important as we face these challenges together.”

