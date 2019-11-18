North-east police patrols catch rogue motorists

Drivers have been encouraged to check their vehicle documents after a day of police action on north-east roads.

Police patrolling Peterhead say they yesterday took action against a number of motorists for a range of driving offences.

Officers also dealt with other offenders who did not have the required documentation.

A spokesman for Mintlaw Roads Policing Team said: “We dealt with various offences on Sunday morning in Peterhead including people not wearing a seatbelt, drivers speeding and a vehicle with defective lights.

“We also dealt with offences related to an expired MOT certificate and no insurance.

“Do you check your documents? Are you aware of when they expire?”

The team and other teams are patrolling north-east roads as part of Operation CEDAR.

It stands for Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce and aims to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured due to road traffic collisions.