North-east police operation hailed a success

Police officers in the north-east have teamed up with social workers to tackle antisocial behaviour.

On a day of action last week, three violent offenders were arrested, nearly £2,000 of unpaid fines were recovered and advice was issued to members of the public.

The operation, named Operation Salvation, was carried out by the divisional alcohol violence reduction unit (DAVRU) alongside criminal justice social workers.

North-east DAVRU inspector Kenny McGeough said: “By working alongside criminal justice social workers for these funded joint operations, we have an opportunity to introduce support networks around a person’s lifestyle, their offending and apprehension.”

Councillor Fergus Hood, convener of the Central Aberdeenshire Licensing Board, said the organisation “fully supports” efforts to prevent crime and disorder.