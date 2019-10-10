North-east police officers reunite missing rescue dog with new owners

A dog on her way to a new home in the north-east was rescued by police after it escaped.

Morag escaped on Friday while on the way from the SSPCA centre in Caithness to Banchory.

However, Police Scotland’s PC Rachael Devenney and PC Gordon McKay were waved down by members of the public in Elgin on Tuesday to help capture the runaway pup near a busy road.

Update: Thank you everyone for your help. Morag has been FOUND! She came out of hiding today and took a wee trip… Posted by Angie Fraser on Saturday, 5 October 2019

Several other motorists had been forced to pull over to avoid hitting the dog, who was captured in a nearby garden unhurt.

PC Devenney said: “Several drivers had already pulled over to avoid Morag so that she didn’t get injured.

“It’s only fortunate that she – or anyone else for that matter – was not hurt.

“Thankfully we managed to rescue her in a nearby garden and she has been reunited with her new family.

“We’d like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist and help get Morag home.”