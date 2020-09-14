North-east police officers arrest 14 people in connection with drink and drug driving offences

Police arrested 14 people in the north-east in connection with drink and drug driving offences at the weekend, leading to warnings about the consequences of getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

The figures are an increase from the previous weekend when 11 people were arrested for the same offence in the area.

Sergeant Chris Smith, of road policing, said: “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs simply will not be tolerated and we shall continue to proactively target those who do.

“The potential consequences for driving whilst impaired include receiving a driving disqualification, potentially losing your driving licence, receiving an unlimited fine and being sent to prison, and it is an offence that stays on your licence and will affect your insurance costs.

“Should anyone have any concerns or information in relation to this issue they can contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

“Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”