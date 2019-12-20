North-east police issue advice for Mad Friday

Police are urging people to enjoy themselves “safely and responsibly” ahead of Mad Friday weekend.

With Christmas celebrations in full swing, a busy weekend of festivities is expected.

Chief Inspector Rob Sturton, who is the local lead for violence in North East Division, said: “Think before you act; a split-second decision can change your life.

“If you find yourself in a confrontational situation just walk away. When in licensed premises, never leave belongings or drinks unattended.

“If you have concerns report these to police or any member of staff. Look after yourself and your friends.

“At the end of the night use public transport, a pre-booked taxi or arrange a lift from a friend or family member.

“Finally I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

