North-east police fine driver £100 after child, 4, spotted without car seat

A motorist has been fined after police in the north-east discovered a young child in the vehicle not sitting in a car seat.

Drivers are responsible for all children under the age of 14 in a vehicle.

According to Police Scotland, children aged 11 and younger, or under 135cm in height must use an appropriate child restraint in the front of the vehicle. They cannot just use the seatbelt.

Driver charged after a 4 year old child was found as the passenger of a car without the appropriate restraint in place (no car seat – only a seatbelt). This resulted in a £100 fine for the driver who is responsible for all passengers up to the age of 14.#MintlawRP#StaySafe — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) July 24, 2020

According to the Mintlaw roads policing team, in this instance the four-year-old was found to only have a seatbelt and no car seat.

As a result the driver was fined £100.