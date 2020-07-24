Show Links
News / Local

North-east police fine driver £100 after child, 4, spotted without car seat

by Callum Main
24/07/2020, 2:08 pm
The driver was fined £100
The driver was fined £100

A motorist has been fined after police in the north-east discovered a young child in the vehicle not sitting in a car seat.

Drivers are responsible for all children under the age of 14 in a vehicle.

According to Police Scotland, children aged 11 and younger, or under 135cm in height must use an appropriate child restraint in the front of the vehicle. They cannot just use the seatbelt.

According to the Mintlaw roads policing team, in this instance the four-year-old was found to only have a seatbelt and no car seat.

As a result the driver was fined £100.