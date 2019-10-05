North-east police dog Kane celebrates birthday

A police dog in training has celebrated his first birthday.

The North East Police Division shared images of TPD Kane on its social media channels.

The canine is set to be based in the north-east after he has completed his training.

A statement from the police said: “TPD Kane recently had his first birthday and is growing well into his ears and role as a police dog in training.

“Over the last few months, TPD Kane has been honing his skills in tracking, searching (for both people and property) and obedience.

“He will continue with his training before completing final assessments to become a fully-fledged member of the Police Dog team based in the north-east.”