North-east police chief thanks public for help during coronavirus pandemic

As the police response to the coronavirus pandemic continues, on behalf of North East Division I would like to thank the overwhelming majority of the public for your ongoing support and co-operation.

Figures released over the weekend revealed that police issued just 1,637 fixed penalty notices and made 78 arrests across the whole of Scotland between Friday March 27 and Thursday April 23. Of these penalty notices, 95 were issued in the north-east, with just one arrest made.

The Scottish Government’s coronavirus emergency powers were introduced very quickly and, as we reach the one month mark, it is not lost on me the significant alterations and indeed sacrifices people continue to make in their day-to-day lives.

The chief constable has been clear that everyone – including police officers – have to take a common sense approach to this extraordinary situation, therefore we will continue to engage with the public and, where necessary, explain and encourage the need for us all to comply during this public health emergency.

Enforcement action will be used as a last resort and only where people continue to flout the regulations and fail to comply repeatedly with police direction.

If you are out and about and you come across police officers who engage with you, if asked, please explain your individual circumstances to them, listen to their advice and comply with any instructions provided. We need everybody, collectively, to continue playing their part to protect the NHS and save lives.

Day-to-day our absolute priority remains keeping everyone in the north-east safe, and there have been some changes to the ways our officers are working as we continue to support the Scottish Government legislation and ensure neither our officers nor you, the public, are exposed to unnecessary risk.

For example, where it is appropriate to do so, some appointments are being carried out over the phone and we are also maintaining closer contact with care homes, hospitals, pharmacies, schools, churches, voluntary organisations and supermarkets, among others, to listen carefully to any concerns raised and respond appropriately.

Local officers continue to carry out focused patrols in communities, particularly at parks, beaches and town centres.

I appreciate that as the restrictions persist and the weather continues to be so good, it may feel tempting to spend more time outdoors and to visit the countless beauty spots we are fortunate to have across the north-east.

However, the message is clear – you should only leave the house for very limited purposes, including buying basic necessities such as food and medicine, for daily exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home. Do not travel to take exercise and do not hold gatherings with people from outwith your household.

When I think back to the beginning of the year, I’m certain none of us could have imagined the way our lives would change so quickly and dramatically.

However, I am sure we all know someone who works in the NHS, is a keyworker or a volunteer, and you may have family or friends who through age or health conditions need to be shielded for their own protection.

For their sake, I ask everyone to continue to stay at home, please travel only if absolutely necessary, adhere to the physical distancing guidance and do everything you can to keep yourself, your family and our communities safe.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: