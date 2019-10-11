North-east police chief hails switch to new technology

The north-east’s top cop has hailed the impact new technology is having on the role of officers.

State-of-the-art mobile devices were rolled out across the north-east this year, allowing officers to access computer systems while on the beat.

The north-east is just the second region in Scotland to receive the mobiles.

At a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee yesterday, councillors were shown the devices.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson described their introduction as “one of the most exciting developments” in his 29 years of policing.

Inspector Jon Miller, who is overseeing the rollout of the devices across the north-east, said: “These devices are in the hands of front-line officers and allow them to have the information they need to hand when they need it.

“It helps them to do their operational job to the best of their ability without having to come back to offices in between.

“It will also improve standards. On the devices is a national statement template and everyone is going to have to adhere to that. We will see more statements being taken properly.

“They ensure information is always going into the hands of the correct people as quickly as possible.

“It facilitates a much more efficient way of working.”

He added: “Most of the feedback we have had from officers has been that they are very well received across the board.

“There are a lot of developments to come in the next six months but we are already getting positive feedback from the people using them.

“That’s been really helpful as we look to develop this further and make it even better than it is already.”

The devices act as notebooks which can be signed by witnesses and victims, while they also have apps installed so officers can carry out checks and send reports from the scene of an incident.

The initiative is part of a £21 million investment in digital policing and involves around 10,000 of the handsets being distributed to officers across the country.

The technology was also praised by city councillors.

Committee convener Jennifer Stewart described the devices as “amazing”, adding: “I am sure we will all benefit from the rollout of these handsets.”

Councillor Martin Greig said: “This is a really welcome revolution in front-line policing in Aberdeen and the north-east.

“It is particularly good that we are at the forefront of this development.

“I have spoken to officers who are using these devices and their pattern of work has been improved hugely.

“They are a very welcome addition for officers on the streets.”