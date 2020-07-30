North-east police charge 15 people in connection with road traffic and drug offences

Police have confirmed 15 people have been charged in connection with a number of offences in the north-east.

Detectives and road policing officers in the north-east have been working together to carry out intelligence-led patrols.

Yesterday, in north Aberdeenshire, 15 people were charged with various road traffic and drug offences.

The offences include possession of controlled drugs, failing to have insurance and other driving offences.

Those charged were issued with fixed penalty notices or will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, from Aberdeen CID, said: “These patrols continue to disrupt those who use our roads to commit crime and we remain dedicated to bring those offenders to justice.

“I thank the public for their support and urge them to continue reporting concerns or information – this allows us to identify and deploy to the communities affected the most.”