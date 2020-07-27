North-east police charge 12 people following operation

Police have confirmed 12 people have been charged in connection with a number of offences in the north-east.

Road policing officers and detectives, in and around the Huntly and across the south Aberdeenshire area, carried out an intelligence-led joint operation in relation to disruption of drug-related crime.

Inspector Matt Smith, of the Marr Community Policing Team, said: “Drug dealing, drug-related violence and intimidation will not be tolerated and we will be taking enforcement action against any reports of such criminality.

“This is having a negative impact on our small community and we need your help.

“I appeal to the local community to report all drug related activity using the 101 phone line or the Police Scotland website so that local officers can gather information and effectively address the issues.

“You can also report your concerns anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Last week, Wednesday 22 July 2020, during an enforcement day, 12 people were charged and arrested with offences ranging from possession of class B drugs, driving without insurance or a valid licence, speeding, careless driving and further related driving offences.

“Our enforcement and proactive operations will continue, ensuring those who are intent on disrupting the lives of our communities, are identified and dealt with, in a robust manner.”