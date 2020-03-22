North-east podcast shines light on Bill Gibb’s life

A podcast celebrating the life and work of a renowned fashion designer has launched this week.

Created by north-east writer Shane Strachan, 31, the podcast explores the professional life of Aberdeenshire designer Bill Gibb.

The Bill Gibb Line is a mixture of performance poetry and storytelling written by Strachan, which captures the highs and lows of Gibb’s career, spanning from the late 1960s to the mid-80s.

Each episode features original music by composer Ross Whyte, one half of the band WHYTE.

It ties in with Strachan’s exhibition which is currently on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The exhibit features several of the creative’s poems in a spoken-word film and on printed textiles, alongside garments by Gibb and students from Gray’s School of Art.

Shane was awarded a 2018 Robert Louis Stevenson Fellowship from the Scottish Book Trust to create a new work inspired by Gibb and this has led to the podcast’s creation.

He said: “Throughout the project’s development I shifted away from creating a work of fiction for the page towards performance poems which capture the showmanship and glamour of Gibb’s fashion shows and garments.

“The poems were so well received in the film and exhibition that I decided they should be the focus of a podcast alongside a monologue collaged from Gibb’s own words from interviews across his career.”