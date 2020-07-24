North-east players win £1,000 each in Postcode Lottery

Two north-east locals are celebrating tonight after winning £1,000 each thanks to their particularly lucky postcode.

The Brechin pair were successful in the People’s Postcode Lottery, in a draw promoted by Save the Children.

Their winning postcode, DD9 6AX, has come up in the lottery twice before, with players on the street bagging £1,000 last year and £8,812 in 2017.

Save the Children is one of many charities to have benefitted from the People’s Postcode Lottery, receiving over £10.1 million of the over £500 million raised to date.

Many good causes close to the winners have also been helped by players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.