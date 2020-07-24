North-east players win £1,000 each in Postcode Lottery

Two north-east locals are celebrating tonight after winning £1,000 each thanks to their particularly lucky postcode.
The Brechin pair were successful in the People’s Postcode Lottery, in a draw promoted by Save the Children.
Their winning postcode, DD9 6AX, has come up in the lottery twice before, with players on the street bagging £1,000 last year and £8,812 in 2017.
Save the Children is one of many charities to have benefitted from the People’s Postcode Lottery, receiving over £10.1 million of the over £500 million raised to date.
Many good causes close to the winners have also been helped by players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe