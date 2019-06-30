North-east pipe band marches on to blow away competition

A north-east pipe band has blown away the competition after competing at its highest level yet.

The Portlethen and District Pipe Band’s first season at Grade Two is coming to end and its Pipe Major says the group has gone from “strength to strength”.

During that time the talented musicians managed to win 20 trophies and finished sixth at the British Championships last month.

After many years of playing at Grade Three, the Portlethen players were promoted to the next level.

Julie Brinklow, Pipe Major for the group, said its finest achievement this year was winning the North of Scotland champions of champions.

After four separate contests the group were crowned champions at grade two level at the Aberdeen Highland Games at the city’s Hazlehead Park.

Julie has been with the group since 2011 and has watched them climb the pipe band rankings.

The 46-year-old piping instructor said: “When I started tutoring the band we were in Grade Four B, which is basically the starting point for all pipe bands.

“I’ve been with them all through the years, getting into Grade Two.

“In football terms, Grade One would be the premiership and Grade Two is just the division below.

“It’s been great to be with them throughout the years and watching them come the top of each grade.

“Like football, when you start doing well you can attract good new band members, allowing us to go from strength to strength. We didn’t think we would do so well in our first year at this level but it has been great.

“It has been a slow and steady process.”

Pipe bands, when competing, are marked by four adjudicators – two piping judges, a drum judge and ensemble judge.

The combined scores give a pipe band an overall mark.

With only a couple of months left of the season Portlethen and District Pipe Band has turned its attention to the upcoming European Championships in Inverness.

Julie said it would be a great test for the group’s abilities to face off against some other great pipe bands from around the country.

She added: “The main thing for us this year was to establish ourselves and go out there and perform to a level that is appropriate to the grade and I believe we have done that.

“It was a surprise to win our first championship. We didn’t think we’d get recognised at a championship level so soon.

“We are looking forward to competing at the European Championships.

“There will be a different group of four judges that we need to go out and impress.”

The group practice twice a week at the Northern Golf Club in Aberdeen.

Julie added they were on the hunt for new sponsors to help them next year.

Anyone who can help sponsor the pipe band is asked to get in touch via its social media page at facebook.com/portlethenpipeband