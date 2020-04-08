North-east photographers capture stunning pink supermoon

Residents across the north-east were stunned last night with the appearance of the pink supermoon.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the point its orbit is closest to the Earth, and despite the name it very rarely takes a different colour.

The name Pink Moon comes from Native American tribes who linked the time it appears to that of pink flowers that bloom during early spring – rather than the actual colour of the moon.

And despite seeming much bigger, the moon is still more than 221,000 miles away. The average distance is around 238,000 miles.

If you missed it, don’t worry – a number of north-east residents have snapped pictures of the moon across our skies.

Paula Milne, from Milltimber, managed to capture a trail of clouds which puzzled quite a few.

She said: “My husband was out in the garden and he shouted us and the children out, it was about twenty-five past nine.

“He shouted cause the sky just looked so clear, so we all went outside because there’s nothing else to do and we were all just staring up at the sky.”

The 39-year-old continued: “That’s when we saw what looked like a wee tornado, and obviously it wasn’t a tornado. The cloud that came right down to the ground, we thought it was fascinating.

“With everything that was going on it was quite eerie but calming at the same time cause the sky was so clear.

“For me, it was just a nice family moment together.

Tonights pink supermoon rising over the Stonehaven War Memorial. pic.twitter.com/ENRemRF8xz — Brian (@Stoneysnapper) April 7, 2020

If you missed out, don’t worry, another supermoon is forecast for May 7.