North-east photographers brave freezing conditions to capture stunning images of Northern Lights

Photographers in the north-east have been sharing stunning images of last night’s Northern Lights display.
Snappers from across the region braved the freezing conditions – in some places as low as -15C – to capture these pictures of the Aurora Borealis.
Aurora over Aberdeen harbour and city…. A very bearable -5c due to there being no wind or moisture. Even my lens didn't freeze. Sooooo lovely to see the lights again 🙌💚
#northernlights #northernlightsscotland #auroraborealis #aurora #sandhaven #fraserburgh #aberdeenshire #scotland #harbour #boats #fishing #seascape #landscape #m43 #olympus #marina @northeast250 @visitscotland @jessops @visitabdn @olympusuk @photographerfocus @bestofourshire @microfournerds @ffordesphotographic @1ukshot
Time lapse of the northern lights Aberdeenshire, Scotland 🏴
And another
Northern lights tonight in Lonmay looking towards Fraserburgh!
En route to Aberdeen, so glad I had the camera with me. Pity I forgot the tripod
When the 'Northern Lights' messages start circulating around the group chats you have to go have a look, even if it is -7 and tonight's show did not disappoint!!! @mon_sween got some amazeballs photos and we did trek out into the snow for a proper look but now I am back in our hoosie watching them from the comfort of my nice warm bed and they are so bright that I could get this piccie just from my phone out the window 😍
Very faint Northern lights over Aberdeen city centre + seagull trail 🙄😂 this is my very first aurora shot so even though it was barely visible, it was still a great experience! Finalmente sono riuscita a catturare l'aurora boreale in camera! Molto timida e appena visibile ma la prima aurora non si scorda mai 💙💚