North-east photographers brave freezing conditions to capture stunning images of Northern Lights

by Callum Main
01/02/2019, 8:27 am Updated: 01/02/2019, 6:19 pm
© mikeywatterloony/InstagramThe view looking from Lonmay towards Fraserburgh
Photographers in the north-east have been sharing stunning images of last night’s Northern Lights display.

Snappers from across the region braved the freezing conditions – in some places as low as -15C – to capture these pictures of the Aurora Borealis.

