North-east photographer snaps lockdown photos of residents to raise cash for fun day

A north-east photographer is taking photographs of families on their doorsteps during lockdown to raise money for a local fun day.

Jules Wyse, 38, decided to put her professional photography skills to good use when the Covid-19 crisis hit.

With time to spare, the Stuartfield resident was inspired by photographers down south, who were organising socially distanced photo shoots of families at their front door.

Her doorstep photography has turned out to be a big hit with local residents, and offers them a keepsake during a difficult time.

And Jules is now using the funds raised through her photos, to organise a fun day once normality returns to their village.

She said: “I’ve been off on maternity leave for the last year and was due back to work in March, but then lockdown hit.

“We’re in a small village and everyone knows everyone, so I thought it would be really popular and it has been.

“When I do speak to people I’m standing a good distance away.

“People are happy to have a chat and see someone else, and they tell their lockdown stories. Its just a brought a smile to a lot of people’s faces.”

Jules is asking her clients for a £5 donation for their photos, with all funds going towards a “fun day” for all the residents.

However, she expects that this event will now take place next summer.

She said: “I’m raising money, putting it into a pot and putting something on for all the local residents.

“I’ve been asking people when taking photos to send over their ideas.

“The main thing coming back is to have a fun day with bouncy castles or BBQ’s. You also want it to appeal to older people that maybe don’t have a young family.

“We want it to be for everyone. I’ve only started doing it properly for the past two weeks and it’s already raised over £200.

“We’ve had people putting in £20 donations because they know it’s going towards a fun day. So people are being generous which is lovely, because its a hard time for people financially, who have lost jobs.”

Initially, Jules said she was nervous to return to photography after taking maternity leave.

But, she says husband Stuart, 32, has been extremely supportive, and is appreciative of the photos she takes of the community and of their daughters, Anais, 4 and Adalyn, who is 16 months old.

She said: “He loves it, he can see the passion I’ve got for it.

“I was really nervous coming back into it. Taking a year out is quite scary and it’s daunting coming back to it, but I’ve got my passion back for family shoots.”

And on Thursday, Jules took her first-ever doorstep newborn photo shoot.

She said: “I’m a qualified newborn photographer and before lockdown came, I had newborn shoots booked in for June onwards, but given the current circumstances it’s too risky to go into people’s homes, so I’ll be doing newborn doorsteps too.”

Her work has spread by word of mouth and social media, and she has received a surge in requests throughout Aberdeenshire, including Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

However, she says she will wait until the green light is given to travel further afield, but hopes to continue giving families a memento of their time together during the pandemic.

She said: “Some people have said the last time they had a family photo was 20 years ago, so it’s lovely for that because they probably wouldn’t have done it if it wasn’t for lockdown.”

For enquiries on her doorstep photography, contact Jules on jules@jmfile.co.uk or 07501022572.

