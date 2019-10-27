North-east photographer captures Northern Lights above Stonehaven

A north-east photographer is counting his lucky stars after capturing the Northern Lights in the night sky above Stonehaven.

Mark Coull, 34, waited patiently for hours in order to get the perfect shot on Saturday night.

Multimedia designer Mark was tipped off that the astronomical phenomenon might happening thanks to a phone app and raced to the top of Black Hill to see if it would magically appear in the skies above him.

He said: “This is not the first time I have managed to get a picture. The first time was actually in January and I was at Dunnottar Castle.

“On Saturday I got a ping from an app, which tells when the Northern Lights will be visible near you.

“So I went near Black Hill and I was waiting there for hours. I just happened to turn around at the right time. It is all about luck.”

The lights, known as Aurora Borealis, are caused when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the earth’s atmosphere. It can only be seen when the right conditions are met, including cold temperatures, no clouds and limited light pollution.