North-east pharmacy shut after overnight break-in

A north-east chemist and post office has reopened following a break-in.

Aberchirder Pharmacy and the attached post office were closed while police investigate the incident.

It’s not clear what, if anything was taken during the incident at around 3.10am this morning.

Patients requiring prescriptions were asked to contact the pharmacy direct.

In a post on the pharmacy’s Facebook page said: “Very sadly the pharmacy has been broken into overnight.

“Our wonderful staff have been present since the very early hours to secure the premises and assist police inquiries.”

An update this afternoon confirmed post the post office and the pharmacy had reopened, with a kind-hearted locals dropping off flowers for staff.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing following a report of a break in at a pharmacy on Main Street in Aberchirder around 3.10am today.

“Anyone with information should get in contact police on 101 quoting the reference 0304 on October 10.”