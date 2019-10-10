North-east pharmacy shut after overnight break-in

A north-east chemist and post office has been broken into.

Aberchirder Pharmacy and the attached post office are closed while police investigate the break-in.

It’s not clear what, if anything was taken during the incident at around 3.10am this morning.

Patients requiring prescriptions are asked to contact the pharmacy direct.

In a post on the pharmacy’s Facebook page said: “Very sadly the pharmacy has been broken into overnight.

“Our wonderful staff have been present since the very early hours to secure the premises and assist police inquiries.

“Unfortunately until investigations and gathering of evidence are complete, we shall not be able to open.

“Sadly post office shall be unavailable until we can allow access of service users to building again.

“Staff will be very happy to collect prescriptions or stock on your behalf – we just can’t risk contaminating any evidence left behind. If you have a prescription, we will be happy to dispense this for you too.

“Please just give us a call and a staff member will meet you.

“Thank you so much for your assistance and if anyone knows or hears any information that may be useful to the inquiry we’d be very grateful if you would speak with police who have gone out of their way to be extremely helpful and supportive.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing following a report of a break in at a pharmacy on Main Street in Aberchirder around 3.10am today.

“Anyone with information should get in contact police on 101 quoting the reference 0304 on October 10.”