North-east pharmacy launches appeal for rainbow pictures

A north-east pharmacy firm has appealed for people to get in touch with drawings.

Charles Michies has created a Rainbow for the NHS initiative, which involves rainbow pictures drawn by people of any age, which will then be shown on TV screens in each of its branches across the north-east.

The firm has pharmacies at Union Street and in Rosemount, Aberdeen, as well as sites in Banchory, Portlethen, Stonehaven, Inverbervie and Laurencekirk.

It comes after rainbows began appearing in people’s windows throughout the country to help alleviate the stress of isolation, and to give a positive drawing for other people to look at if they are out for daily exercise near their homes.

A statement from the firm said: “We’re putting out a request for drawings of a rainbow for the NHS which we will show on the TV screens at each of our pharmacies.

“Help us share a symbol of community spirit and the joy of bright colours. Please include a first name (and age – optional).

“If you’d like the picture to be featured at a specific branch please let us know, or you could include the branch name in your picture.”

To take part, images can be sent via email to admin@michies.co.uk, or by private messaging the page on Facebook.

There are no set criteria for the drawings, only that they should be of rainbows.

