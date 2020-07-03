North-east people with cancer leaving home after lockdown encouraged to visit Maggie’s

People living with cancer are being encouraged to visit Maggie’s Aberdeen as their first stop when they are finally able to leave their homes after shielding during lockdown.

The Scottish Government has advised people who are at the highest risk of severe illness if they are infected with the coronavirus, including those with specific cancers, to stay indoors until at least July 31.

Cancer charity Maggie’s is suggesting that those people, and those with other forms of cancer who may be leaving their homes at an earlier date, make an appointment at their Aberdeen centre.

Thanks to the generosity of plays of the People’s Postcode Lottery and other funders, Maggie’s has been able to offer 34,000 support sessions for people living with cancer across the UK during the lockdown.

They have also welcomed nearly 5,000 visits from NHS staff, who have used Maggie’s centres as respite.

For the moment, visitors will be asked to call ahead for an appointment while social distancing, hygiene and safety measures will be in line with government guidelines.

Maggie’s Aberdeen Centre Head, Kevin Mathieson said: “If you are someone living with cancer and who has been staying at home for the last couple of months, stepping outside of your home and back into the world can seem like a huge step.

“People will be worried about the virus, but after having kept themselves inside for such a long time, their self-confidence and resilience are also likely to have been impacted. We are here to help. Why not make an appointment with Maggie’s for your first trip outside?

“Thanks to the continued generosity of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, as well as our other funders, we are here to talk through your worries and give you the latest information and advice in an environment which adheres to all safety guidelines while also remaining warm and welcoming.”