North-east people with A+ blood urged to come forward and donate

Health chiefs are appealing for help due to the shortage of one type of blood.

NHS Grampian wants people with A+ blood to consider donating if they can after the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service warned levels had dropped to just four days.

The shortfall prompted the service to call on people to come forward and donate:

“If you are A+, eligible to give, or have not given in a while, it would be great to see you.”

If you are A+, eligible to give, or have not given in a while it would be great to see you. To find a session in your area visit https://t.co/FjkS2aNYEK. pic.twitter.com/v780rOTDFO — SNBTS (@givebloodscot) June 3, 2019

The public can donate at Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre on Foresterhill Road, although visits are arranged by appointment only.

Call 0345 90 90 999 to book an appointment during business hours or email nss.snbtsenquiry@nhs.net

Appointments take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2-4pm and from 5-7.30pm.

They also take place on Thursdays from 8.30-11.45am and from 1-2.30pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter