North-east people urged to stay safe when participating in outdoor activities

Walkers, climbers and skiers in the north-east are being urged to stay safe while taking part in outdoor activities.

With more winter weather on the way, Mountaineering Scotland and Scottish Mountain Rescue are reminding people to keep within their limits, be aware of the extra challenges of winter conditions, and to remember the Scottish Outdoor Access Code applies in winter too.

Making thorough preparations and ensuring you have appropriate skills, knowledge and equipment is more important than ever, along with remembering to park responsibly, take litter home and avoid disturbing sheep and other grazing animals.

Stuart Younie, chief executive of Mountaineering Scotland, said: “There are fewer people about in the hills and mountains because most are adhering to the travel guidelines and tending to choose less busy areas, meaning climbers, walkers and skiers need to be far more dependent on their own skills and resources.

“The unusually cold start to this year has also brought full winter conditions to the lower hills and paths, which means we have seen skiing and winter walking taking place in areas where we wouldn’t normally see so much activity, especially in the hills accessible from the central belt.”

Damon Powell, chair of Scottish Mountain Rescue, added: “Despite the challenges the current situation is putting on our volunteer members, Scottish Mountain Rescue teams remain ready to respond to anyone who gets into difficulty in the outdoors, wherever that may be.

“If you are lost or injured and can’t get off the hill call 999, ask for police then ask for Mountain Rescue.”

For more information, go to www.mountaineering.scot/thinkwinter