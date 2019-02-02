North-east pensioner in plea for better access at shopping centre

A disabled pensioner is campaigning for more wheelchair-accessible pavements around his town.

The retired Westhill resident is looking to improve disabled access in and around the shopping centre.

Ken Campbell, 72, has enlisted help from MSP Mike Rumbles to get more dropped kerbs in the area.

Mr Campbell has “major” mobility issues, and wants to help local wheelchair users and mobility scooter drivers get better access to Westhill facilities.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “I don’t dispute there are some dropped kerbs, but there aren’t enough. Wheelchairs and mobility scooters are often forced to use the roads as there aren’t enough access points for the pavements. There is also an issue with access to the disabled toilets at the shopping centre. The pavements outside are not wheelchair-friendly. The people who design these things should be given a pick and shovel.

“We’ve also asked the owners of the centre if they can add two more disabled spaces near Greggs, as this is frequented by a lot of elderly people.”

A spokesman for the shopping centre said they aimed to “maximise” their visitors experience and confirmed they would look into adding disabled bays.