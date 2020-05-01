North-east pensioner crochets ear protectors to help people wearing facemasks

An north-east woman is crocheting ear protectors for those who need them in her community.

Patsy Jardine from Inverurie has already made 45 crocheted ear protectors – to stop elastic from facemasks cutting or rubbing on people’s ears – and is now on to her next batch of 30.

The 70-year-old, who has been crocheting for around 50 years, was inspired by a post she saw online with someone “doing the same thing down south”.

She decided to offer her skills and see what she could do to help others.

Mrs Jardine, who “has been chained to the crochet hook” for days now, is appealing for more buttons.

She said: “For the ear protectors I need big buttons for the elastic to hook round and my supply is running low.

“I can order them but it will take a while for them to be delivered.”