North-east pays tribute to NHS life-savers

by Danny McKay
02/04/2020, 8:13 pm Updated: 02/04/2020, 8:34 pm
Ships in Aberdeen Harbour could be heard across the city taking part in the salute
People across the north-east have come together – for the second week running – in recognition of the fantastic work done by NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

People stopped what they were doing at 8pm and stood at their doors and windows and applauded the life-saving work being done by the NHS.

Officers from the #Aberdeen City Centre Community Policing Team have been out engaging with the public to explain the current risks to health and were lucky enough to see the public support for #ClapForTheCarers. It’s good to see our residents in #Rosemount #SocialDistancing & following the #StayAtHomeSaveLives advice in line with government guidance for #Coronavirus #KeepingPeopleSafe

Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 2 April 2020

Buildings were lit up to mark the occasion and boats at the harbour sounded their horns.

Scotland Fire and Rescue Service group commander David Murdoch joined pipers across the country in playing Scotland the Brave

Scotland the Brave

A huge thank you to all of our carers, colleagues and key workers across the United Kingdom working during this difficult time 👏 Here is Group Commander David Murdoch playing Scotland the Brave and this one is for all of you #ClapForCarers #ClapForKeyWorkers

Posted by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on Thursday, 2 April 2020

