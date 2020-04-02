North-east pays tribute to NHS life-savers

People across the north-east have come together – for the second week running – in recognition of the fantastic work done by NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

People stopped what they were doing at 8pm and stood at their doors and windows and applauded the life-saving work being done by the NHS.

Officers from the #Aberdeen City Centre Community Policing Team have been out engaging with the public to explain the current risks to health and were lucky enough to see the public support for #ClapForTheCarers. It’s good to see our residents in #Rosemount #SocialDistancing & following the #StayAtHomeSaveLives advice in line with government guidance for #Coronavirus #KeepingPeopleSafe Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 2 April 2020

Buildings were lit up to mark the occasion and boats at the harbour sounded their horns.

Well this brought a big smile to my face #clapforNHS #clapforourcarers and I clapped for all my gr8 colleagues 👏👏 #aberdeen pic.twitter.com/FmUxZDLsZn — Harri (@Harrii_W) April 2, 2020

Hearing the boats at the harbour blasting their horns for the nhs, carers etc is just amazing! 🛳 #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19Pandemic #clapforkeyworkers #Aberdeen — Chris Park (@ParkChris_) April 2, 2020

Officers at #Peterhead out tonight showing support for all in the NHS. Thank you for your hard work and keeping us safe! #ClapForNHS #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/NNjBXtuX7D — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) April 2, 2020

…….and the officers in #Fraserburgh also making time to show support for those in the NHS tonight. Thank you to all the staff who work so hard. Keep safe. #ClapForNHS #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/6klngXFEXX — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) April 2, 2020

Scotland Fire and Rescue Service group commander David Murdoch joined pipers across the country in playing Scotland the Brave

Scotland the Brave A huge thank you to all of our carers, colleagues and key workers across the United Kingdom working during this difficult time 👏 Here is Group Commander David Murdoch playing Scotland the Brave and this one is for all of you #ClapForCarers #ClapForKeyWorkers Posted by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on Thursday, 2 April 2020

Send your pictures and videos to us on Facebook, or e-mail ee.news@ajl.co.uk