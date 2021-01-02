North-east pay and display parking charges to be reintroduced on Monday

A north-east local authority is reminding residents that pay and display parking charges are being reintroduced next week.

It comes after the charges were suspended at all off-street parking in March as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council said motorists will have the option to pay at machines using cash or card payment when the new rules come back into force.

In a statement, the local authority said: “Please remember that charges are being reintroduced at our pay and display car-parks from week commencing Monday, January 4, 2021.

“Charging is a way of managing the turnover within our pay and display car-parks to ensure availability for shoppers and other visitors to our town centres during the day. It helps bring our facilities closer to covering their own costs.

“Motorists can pay at machines using coins or card payment via chip or contactless technology.

“You can also pay via cashless parking provider RingGo by using a mobile device or PC which removes the need to use a machine.

“All machines are now linked to the hand-held enforcement equipment used by staff to verify which vehicles have paid – improving customer experience should you forget to display your ticket.”