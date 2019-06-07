North-east patients to be offered surgery in Orkney and Shetland to help backlog

Health bosses have approved a plan for services in the next year.

At yesterday’s meeting of NHS Grampian at Clan House, a detailed plan for the forthcoming year was given the go-ahead by members.

In the plan, which is due to be implemented throughout the 2019/20 financial year, measures are being put in place to improve a number of issues, including reducing backlogs.

As reported in yesterday’s Evening Express, one of the measures being assessed by bosses was offering long-wait patients a space at NHS Orkney or Shetland for elective procedures.

Early-stage talks are currently taking place to determine the viability of the project, which would form part of the current working relationship between the health bodies.

Under the scheme, non-emergency patients waiting more than 18 months for elective surgery would be able to go to Lerwick or Kirkwall for treatment.

The plan was passed unanimously by the board.

A report to members also detailed plans to utilise space at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, as well as the private Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen for cancer treatments, after it was found 85% of long-wait patients were dealing with the condition.