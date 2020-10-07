North-east patients miss flu vaccinations after appointment letters sent out too late

Patients across the north-east have missed flu vaccination appointments after NHS Grampian sent out letters too late.

This year is the first time health boards have organised the jabs instead of individual GP practices amid forecasts of increased demand.

However, the switchover has been met with issues across the country with patients reporting they received letters after appointments were due to take place.

Today NHS Grampian explained a “very small” number of patients had been affected while it worked with Royal Mail to fix the issues.

Similar problems have also been reported in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

One patient in Elgin explained he rushed to Moray Sports Centre in the town for his vaccination appointment this week after receiving a letter the same morning.

He said: “Luckily I was able to get there in time. When I got there all the staff were twiddling their thumbs, obviously, all the other patients hadn’t been told about their appointments.”

Dr Sarah McGregor, a GP at the town’s Linkwood Medical Practice, said: “We had 350 patients vaccinated on Monday because they got phone calls telling them when to go.

“When it came to Tuesday though there were people who hadn’t received their letters in time. We started getting lots of phone calls but it has been taken out of our hands this year.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “There have been some delays to appointment letters for a very small number of patients.

“We apologise for this and can confirm we are making arrangements to ensure those who are eligible for the free ‘flu jab and may have missed appointments will have the opportunity to get it.

“We are working closely with Royal Mail to ensure prompt delivery of appointment letters as we move into the busiest phase of the vaccination programme. Our team are working well and hard to meet the increased demand this year.

“We would encourage everyone who receives an appointment to take it up to protect themselves and others from flu.”