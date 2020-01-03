North-east passengers warned of delays and bus replacement services during weekend rail works

Train passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Dundee have been warned to expect longer journey times this coming weekend.

Buses will replace trains between the cities during works on the line on Saturday and Sunday to allow work on the track to go ahead.

ScotRail services said coaches will take passengers from Aberdeen to Dundee with stops at Montrose and Arbroath.

The rail provider added: “Journey times will be increased and replacement buses may arrive or depart earlier or later than advertised times.”