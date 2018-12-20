North-east park’s multi-million-pound restoration work gets under way

Work has started on a multi-million-pound restoration at a popular north-east park.

A turf-cutting was held at Aden Country Park, which will see two of its buildings redeveloped.

The National Lottery announced in June that it was providing a £1.25 million grant towards the £2.13m project.

Funding will also be provided by Historic Environment Scotland, Viridor Credits, EB Scotland and Wren.

The restoration will see work to both Aden’s historic buildings and landscape, along with a new play area being created.

Ambitions of the project are to enhance, promote, and conserve Aden’s architectural, archaeological and natural heritage and create a high-quality visitor destination in rural Aberdeenshire for future generations to enjoy.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Councillor Norman Smith, chairman of the Buchan area committee, pictured, said: “I know that people from Buchan and beyond will welcome this significant investment in an important setting.

“I am hopeful that this project can achieve the aim of improving visitor facilities.”