North-east park to host virtual fitness classes for kids

A north-east country park is playing host to a virtual outdoor exercise class.

Aden Country Park in Mintlaw is going to be the venue for the 12-week programme with two sessions being held a week.

They begin on Monday and are aimed at young people

The exercise section of the programme will be put on by instructors from the MACBI centre and will include bodyweight exercise sessions, learning how to use the outdoor gym, strength sessions and much more.

The sessions will also include wellbeing and will include activities like making dens and environmental art.

Justine Tough, skills development and events officer for Aden Country Park said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this free programme to young people in the local area. Not only will it be an opportunity to get involved in fitness and improve your wellbeing but also to meet new people.”

All young people who attend Peterhead Academy and Mintlaw Academy are invited to attend the free sessions.

Primary 7 pupils from the local schools are also invited to attend. The sessions will be delivered on Zoom until it is safe to run the sessions in person at the park.

If you would like to find out more information about the exercise and wellbeing at Aden or if you would like to sign up, please contact the Aden Skills Development & Events Officer at Justine.tough@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

For more information about events and activities at Aden please visit the Aden Country Park Facebook page