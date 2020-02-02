North-east park to host VE Day celebration

An Aberdeenshire country park will host a special celebration commemorating the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Buchan Development Partnership is working with Mintlaw and district community council, Mintlaw hall and park committee and the Royal British Legion to co-ordinate the day at Aden Country Park on May 8.

An afternoon of celebrations will take place at the Mansion House at Aden, and will include a range of entertainment such as music, dance, crafts and drama performances.

Members of the public are encouraged to bring along a picnic to enjoy on the day while watching or participating.

Nominated local veterans will also be invited to a celebratory lunch.

The event begins at 1pm in the area around the mansion house.

To find out more, contact justinetough96@gmail.com