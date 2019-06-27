North-east park to host open days to explore Stone Age

A north-east beauty spot is to host two Neolithic open days as part of a series of archaeological digs.

They will take place at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw on Sunday June 30 and Saturday July 6.

The dig days will give visitors an insight into Neolithic life including traditional crafts, diet and early forms of music.

There will also be the opportunity to see what has been found at the site.

In November an archaeological dig supported through the Aden Restoration and Redevelopment National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) project and the Aden Archaeology Historic Environment Scotland (HES) project took place.

It revealed an enclosed structure potentially dating back to the Neolithic period, possibly 5,500 years old.

Further excavation of the site will take place from June 24, to July 7.

To help the team fund the dig, visit bit.ly/2ZhCbql