North-east park to host open day to explore Stone Age

An exploration of how people lived in the Stone Age is set to take place in a north-east park.

A Neolithic Open Day will take place at Aden Country Park, in Mintlaw, on June 30.

As part of the day there will be a demonstration on rope making, along with Neolithic pottery, music and demonstrations.

The free event is organised by Archaeology at Aden Country Park.

The group is fundraising for an upcoming Neolithic dig and the associated activities, which takes place on July 6.

There will be demonstrations on cooking and axe grinding Stone-Age style.

During the dig the group is set to explore a site which dates back 5,500 years.

The aim of the open days is to inspire young archaeologists and educate people on the history of their local community.

Both events run from 10am-4pm.

To help the team fund the dig, go to bit.ly/2ZhCbql