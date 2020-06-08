North-east park hosts online photography contest

A north-east country park is hosting a virtual photography competition.

Aden Country Park in Mintlaw had a busy diary of events planned over the summer but these cannot go ahead due to the pandemic.

Now they have decided to host the online contest and the theme is nature at Aden.

The photography competition is now live and people have until 12pm on June 26 to enter.

The winning snap will be the Aden Country Park Facebook cover page for the month of July. and it will also be used in the development of the park’s new website and promotional material including leaflets.

Images can be posted on the official Aden Country Park Facebook page.

Aden was designated as a country park in 1975 after being purchased by the then Banff and Buchan District Council the previous year.

