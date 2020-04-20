North-east parents urged to seek help for ill kids during lockdown

Senior clinicians at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital have urged parents not to delay seeking treatment for youngsters if they become unwell.

Consultant paediatrician and unit clinical director for child health, Marianne Cochrane, said it was important people know who to turn to in the current climate if a child becomes ill.

She said: “While we are very grateful to the public for their responsible use of the NHS at this time, we want to reassure parents and guardians everywhere that we are still here for you if your child becomes ill.

“Do not delay seeking medical advice.

“If you need to come into our emergency departments, there are clear streams for those patients with possible Covid-19 symptoms and those who are otherwise unwell to keep these groups separate and minimise risk to all.

“We are also working closely with our GP colleagues to give advice, ensuring that children only attend hospital if absolutely necessary.

“All routine outpatient activity has ceased, and patients who need urgent or ongoing assessment or treatment have been or will be contacted by their individual services to arrange this. We want to maintain contact with parents and children to support them during this worrying time, so we have set up methods to do this via NHS Grampian social media and email.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: