North-east parents urged to check Halloween costumes for safety mark

With children across the north-east getting excited for Halloween, parents are being urged to make sure they are buying safe costumes.

Trading Standards in Aberdeen is encouraging parents to make sure they check their costumers for a CE mark – a symbol that shows a product complies with health, safety and environmental standards.

Parents are also being asked to buy costumes from a reputable retailer, and avoid naked flames – instead using battery-operated lights in pumpkins.

In 2014 the daughter of TV presenter Claudia Winkleman was engulfed in flames after her Halloween costume caught fire causing severe burns on her leg.

A restaurant owner described how the youngster’s wizard costume turned into a “crackling ball of flame”.

Iain Hoey, Aberdeen City Council principal trading standards officer, said: “We’d ask the parents and guardians of the scary and not-so-scary Halloween guisers to keep a couple of things in mind when they’re buying the costumes.

“Halloween is fun but it is important to stay safe so they should make sure the costume is CE marked, and they should buy it from a reputable retailer. Also, avoid naked flames and use battery operated lights instead in decorations such as neep or pumpkin lanterns. If you think you’ve bought an unsafe product, please phone Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000.

“We all want to ensure our local children have a fun and safe Halloween.”

It comes as the Chartered Trading Standards Institute launched a joint campaign with the Office for Product Safety & Standards focusing on Halloween Costumer safety.