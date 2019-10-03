North-east parents urged to book kids in for flu vaccination

A north-east MSP has urged parents to “trust the facts” and make sure their child is vaccinated for winter.

This week, the Scottish Government has launched its annual national flu vaccination programme – with a focus on people with health conditions and children aged two to five.

Every year thousands of children are hospitalised with flu.

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said: “Getting your kids vaccinated is free and only takes a few minutes – but it helps to protect against the flu bug for around a year.

“The flu is no joke. There’s plenty of misinformation about vaccines online – but it’s important that parents in Aberdeen and the surrounding area trust the facts.

“If you or your children are eligible, make sure that getting the vaccination is a priority and book an appointment with your GP practice or health board as soon as possible.”