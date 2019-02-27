North-east parents told not to panic over Momo Challenge

A dangerous social media craze targeting young children has sparked concerns – but north-east officers said parents “should not panic”.

The Momo Challenge sees a picture of a woman’s face attached to a bird’s body – which has been given the name Momo.

The image is being circulated across a variety of social media platforms such as YouTube and WhatsApp and shows them with violent images and dares.

It encourages them to self-harm and the ultimate post tells them to take their own lives.

In some instances clips featuring Fortnite or Peppa Pig – both popular with youngsters – have been edited to include messages

However, north-east police shared a statement online: “Online challenges like Momo may cause concern for parents however these ‘challenges’ appear every few months and we’ve seen other examples over time.

“Parents should not to panic but speak with their children about all aspects of their online world & explain potential dangers”

It added: “Lots of online safety tips, advice and resources to help parents and children and young people stay safe online are available on the CEOPThinkuKnow website www.thinkuknow.co.uk or at the ParentZone parentzone.org.uk”

