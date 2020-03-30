North-east parents to get phone support over education concerns during pandemic

North-east parents will be able to speak to an expert on the phone about concerns over their child’s education or wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council’s educational psychology team are offering a phone service for parents/carers or professionals who would like to talk through any education or wellbeing concerns about a child or young person.

The phone line will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 3pm, starting this week.

To get in touch call 01779 403721 or e-mail eps@aberdeenshire.gov.uk with your name and number.