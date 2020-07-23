North-east parents hit out at north-east council over plans to axe school bus

Parents have hit out after plans to axe a bus service will force them to walk eight miles a day to get their children to school.

Children living in Kingseat have been provided with transport to get to New Machar Primary because there was no safe route for them to get to school.

But now Aberdeenshire Council has written letters to families stating that the bus will be withdrawn due to the completion of a path between the two communities.

However, angry Kingseat parents say this will leave them walking a total of nearly eight miles walking to school and back twice a day.

They live almost two miles away from the primary.

And they have hit out saying it’s not safe for the youngsters to make their own way there along the route.

Jade Todd, whose five-year-old daughter, Gracie, attends New Machar Primary, raised concerns about the safety of the walk to school.

She said: “I’ve lived in Kingseat for almost 10 years and the footpath has always been in place. As far as I know, there have been no modifications and they haven’t done anything to it recently to merit cancelling the bus.

“The path is pedestrianised but there are houses dotted all along the route so cars come up and down.

“A big section of the path is adjacent to a 60mph road so there will be kids walking on the pavement with cars flying past them at a fair speed.

“There’s also a stream which runs down part of the path. It’s exposed, there’s a grass verge and a drop into the burn.

“It would be easy for a child to slip and fall into the water if they were carrying on with their pals.

“There’s also fields on both sides of the path and the owners have horses in them. They have electric fences protecting the horses from jumping on the path.”

Jade has created a petition urging the council to reinstate the bus service.

So far, it has 273 signatures.

Aberdeenshire Council’s transport policy provides an ‘entitled basis’ service for children living over two miles away from their nearest school.

And those living closer than two miles are given access to transport if there is no safe walking alternative.

Another resident, Kim Killoh, whose six-year-old son Lliam also attends the primary, said: “I suffer from depression and I struggle to get out the house most days.

“Other parents have got babies and prams and it’s not practical to be walking kids down in the winter time.

“The bus would normally be there at around 8:30am in the morning so a lot of the parents would see their kids onto the bus then they would go to work.

“Now, it will mean more traffic in the village when it’s already congested.”

The letter sent out to parents states that the bus service will be withdrawn before the start of the school term on August 12.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Following a review of the walking/cycling path from Kingseat to Newmachar by a qualified road safety auditor, the route was found to be in good condition and fit-for-purpose.

“This reflects the approach taken at other locations across Aberdeenshire where the school is within the statutory two-mile minimum distance and the route has been assessed.

“Within the statutory distance of two miles, it is assumed that families and carers will accompany a child to a school as the route has been assessed on that basis.”

To view the petition, visit https://bit.ly/2CPey2A