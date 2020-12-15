North-east parents and carers urged to ensure their children adhere to coronavirus guidance over the Christmas holidays

North-east parents and carers have been urged to ensure their children are following coronavirus guidance during the Christmas holidays.

In a letter sent out to school communities across the region, NHS Grampian Director of Public Health Susan Webb thanked them for their hard work over the last term to reduce the risk of Covid.

However, with the number of cases across Grampian rising, she calls on parents and carers to follow all the guidance during the break.

She wrote: “Over the last two months we have seen a rise in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the Grampian area.

“The team have worked hard to identify possible sources of the infection and appropriate action that we can take to break the chain of transmission and reduce further spread.

“However, at this time we are unable to connect 45% of cases to any of our current clusters, suggesting that we now have widespread community transmission.

“We need you to continue to help us reduce the spread.

“As parents and carers, particularly during the Christmas holidays, we ask that you ensure that you and your children follow the guidance.

“Try to avoid trips to public places like shops and hospitality and only meet up with others in person if absolutely necessary.”

Ms Webb revealed that NHS Grampian had been “very impressed” by the control measures that are in place at schools across the region.

