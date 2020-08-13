North-east pantomime cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

A north-east pantomime has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The team behind the annual Inverurie Christmas Pantomime have confirmed it will not go ahead this festive season.

They had hoped to proceed with their production of Snow White in the winter.

Producers Keith and Jo Donaldson have confirmed the panto will not take place this and have said it is “very heavy heart” they make the announcment.

A statement issued by the pair said: “It is with deep regret and a very heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of our 2020 production, Snow White.

“As you will understand, we have given a huge amount of thought and consideration as to how we could safely produce the annual Inverurie Christmas Pantomime, but given the risks to our audience, cast, crew and production team from Covid-19, we have reached the conclusion that the show cannot proceed.

“We understand that many of our customers will be very disappointed by this news. During recent productions, more than 10,000 people have attended the Inverurie Panto each year and many include a visit to the Panto as part of their annual Christmas festivities.”

The husband and wife production team the possibility of one of their team contracting coronavirus it would impossible for event to go ahead.

They said: “This year, the moment anyone shows any sign of illness, we would have to send them home – and potentially the whole team working on the show. If we lose two or three of the main cast or crew, the shows become impossible to run.

“If the unthinkable were to happen and someone were diagnosed with Covid-19, the entire show would have to be cancelled. We simply cannot take that risk.”