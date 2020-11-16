North-east pair assaulted on doorstep in early-morning attack

Police are seeking two people who threatened and assaulted a pair of men after knocking on their door in the middle of the night, and then escaped in a car.

The two men came to the victims’ door on Lesmurdie Road in Elgin around 12.30am on Saturday morning.

When they answered it, they attacked and verbally abused them, before leaving the scene in a silver Vauxhall Zafira and making their way towards Lossiemouth Road.

The men who were assaulted, aged 21 and 25, were injured but did not require treatment.

The two suspects were both wearing camouflage jackets, and are described as white and slim.

Police are now appealing for information, particularly from people who were driving in the surrounding area and who may have dashcam footage of the incident or the suspects.

Detective Constable Steve Borzoni said: “I am appealing to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has information on the two men responsible to contact us.

“I am keen to identify the vehicle involved and would urge any drivers who were travelling on Lesmurdie Road, Pringle Road, Fulmer Road, Lossiemouth Road, or between Elgin and Lossiemouth early on Saturday morning, who have dash-cam footage to contact Elgin Police Station through 101 quoting reference 0136 of 14 November.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”