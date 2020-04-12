North-east orgnaisation launches online entertainment

Live Life Aberdeenshire has launched a new online resource to keep families and individuals entertained while staying at home.

Life Live @ Home includes a weekly programme of events covering sports, physical activity and culture.

The resource promises “a full range of engaging, entertaining and informative activities and resources for all ages to enjoy, be inspired, and keep active with”.

Previous highlights include a tutorial about the anatomy of a squid as it is being prepared to feed the fish at Macduff Marine Aquarium, strength and balance exercises aimed at older adults, and David Walliams talking about his children’s book, Gangsta Granny.

New online opportunities will be added weekly and the team is looking to introduce online get-togethers and talks soon.

To find out more, visit livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/live-life-at-home/

