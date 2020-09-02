North-east organisation organises afternoon tea to say thanks to elderly

A north-east healthy living network has thanked local older people for the sacrifices they made to support the NHS over lockdown by delivering afternoon tea for two to their homes.

The team at Mearns and Coastal Healthy Living Network (MCHLN) arranged for the deliveries for residents of Kincardine and Mearns to enjoy with a family member, friend or neighbour, as a way of bringing people back together and re-engaging with their communities.

The initiative was inspired by a project run by Banffshire Partnership Dial-a-Bus service with the Boyndie Centre.

Jane Mitchell, manager of MCHLN, said: “The coronavirus and resulting lockdown have affected us all, but many older people, in particular, felt increasingly vulnerable during the pandemic.

“Some older people have also felt more isolated and lonely during the crisis so, as lockdown eased, shielding was paused and people were able to meet up with others, we wanted to mark the occasion.”